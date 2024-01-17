Jaleo Disney Springs’ 2024 Strawberry Festival in Partnership With Southern Hill Farms Starts January 29th

Jaleo Disney Springs will celebrate the 2024 Strawberry Festival starting January 29. This is all in partnership with Southern Hill Farms.

Strawberry season is here, and to celebrate, Jaleo Disney Springs is bringing back its Festival de Fresas in partnership with Central Florida’s beloved local farm, Southern Hill Farms.

From January 29 to February 18, guests can enjoy a menu of sweet and savory specials curated by Head Chef Kristoffer Anderson, all featuring locally grown strawberries from Clermont, FL.

Spanish-style eats include a bright strawberry gazpacho, a scallop crudo accented with sweet berries, and a special strawberries and cream dessert.

Additional items include an avant-garde Cono de Fresa y Queso Mamá Marisa, a signature Jaleo small bite of strawberry marmalade, and blue cheese decorated with crumbled pistachios.

Leading up to the festival, Chef Anderson has worked closely with Southern Hill Farms to design the menu.

The chef will continue to visit the farm regularly during the festival to collect strawberries, ensuring fresh and fine ingredients for his dishes.

This year, guests who indulge in the Strawberry Festival at Jaleo will receive an exclusive offer for a “U-Pick Strawberries” experience at Southern Hill Farms.

The family-owned operation is a 120-acre farm, featuring strawberry, blueberry, peach, and sunflower u-pick activities from December to May.

Menu:

Cono de Fresa y Queso Mamá Marisa

Strawberry marmelade and Mamá Marisa blue cheese cone with crumbled pistachios” 5

Pintxo de Fresas, Melecatón, y Lardo Iberico

Pintxo of strawberry, grilled peach, and torched iberico lardo with sherry dressing 10

Gazpacho de Fresas

Gazpacho with fresh strawberry, bell peppers, pistachio and crumbled goat cheese 10

Vieras Crudas con Fresas

Scallop crudo with textures of strawberries 18

Ensalada de Fresas y Cerezas

Cold strawberry and cherry salad with baby hierloom tomatoes, goat cheese, and sherry dressing 13

Fresas con nata

Strawberries with sweet cream and citrus 10