Kennedy Space Center Honors Active and Former Service Members During Armed Forces Week

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is honoring the U.S. Military again this Armed Forces Week, offering active and former service members complimentary admission, with a discount offer for up to four of their guests.

What’s Happening:

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will honor all those who currently serve or who have served in the United States Armed Forces with complimentary admission and a 50 percent discount for up to four guests during Armed Forces Week, May 13 – May 19, 2024.

Service members will also receive a special 10 percent discount at The Space Shop.

U.S. service members can purchase tickets on-site at Will Call or Information. Those participating must verify status in-person with an active duty military ID, retired military ID, a valid driver’s license with veteran classification, a Choose VA veteran’s ID Card, or DD214 documentation to redeem the offer.

Each year guests from around the world experience their very own space adventure by exploring the exciting past, present and future of America’s space program at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Built in 1967, today the visitor complex is one of Central Florida’s most popular tourist destinations.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is also home to the Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame presented by Boeing. It reflects on the early years of the space program to explore the concept of heroism and the qualities that define the individuals who inspired their generation.

There is also a strong focus on the present and future of collaborative space exploration in one of the newest experiences at the complex, where guests visiting Gateway can experience the interstellar travel of tomorrow while celebrating everything happening right now within the space program. It features a showcase of NASA and commercial spacecraft hardware with immersive displays, as well as a “journey” through space, and more.