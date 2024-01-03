Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Offers Complimentary Admission to Florida Residents Five and Under in 2024

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering complimentary admission to kids five and under in 2024 who are Florida residents with the Junior Space Explorer Pass.

  • Parents/guardians are required to pre-register kids, who must be five or younger at time of redemption.
  • A valid form of ID (a copy of a certified birth certificate or travel passport) must be presented to verify the child's age prior to entry.
  • School IDs or children’s security IDs will not be accepted.
  • Parents/guardians should have a photo ID with proof of Florida residential address as well.
  • Registration is only available through the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website and must be completed by February 21, 2024.
  • This offer is not available for registration at the front entrance.
  • Once activated, the pass is valid for admission through December 31, 2024.
  • Blackout dates may apply, including launch viewing and special events.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
