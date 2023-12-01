Kennedy Under the Stars Nighttime Event Coming to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on February 2nd, 2024

Tickets are now on sale for Kennedy Under the Stars, an all-new exclusive after-hours event to be hosted at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on the evening of February 2nd, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- From 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. guests will be able to explore all main campus attractions and experiences like Space Shuttle Atlantis, Shuttle Launch Experience, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, Spaceport KSC and more.
- The colors of the cosmos come to life with glow-in-the-dark elements like a DJ-led techno party, Cosmic Glow Miniature Golf, bar and lounge areas illuminated with an array of colors, and eye-popping chalk art crafted by local artists.
- Plus, guests get to spend their Friday night with Veteran NASA astronauts Chris Ferguson and Nicole Stott.
- Select visitor complex restaurants and retail stores will also be opening during the specially ticketed event.
- For an additional charge, guests can enjoy signature cocktails crafted during this year’s Taste of Space events, as well as food and wine.
- Annual passholders attending the event will receive discounts on food, as well as 30% savings on retail items.
- Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their finest space-themed costumes. However, masks are not permitted.
- Tickets for Kennedy Under the Stars are $65 plus tax, per person. Annual pass holders can purchase tickets for $55 plus tax.
- Not included in the event are the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour or Apollo/Saturn V Center.
- Parking for this event is complimentary.
- To purchase tickets, visit kennedyspacecenter.com.