Knott’s Berry Farm Unveils Lineup For 2024 Seasons of Fun

Along with the details of a newly reimagined Camp Snoopy at Knott’s Berry Farm, the California landmark has also shared their full lineup of seasonal events for 2024.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s has announced its annual Seasons of Fun lineup, starting in January when the beloved PEANUTS characters take over the entire park for Knott’s Peanuts Celebration, January 27-February 25.

In the spring, the famous Knott's Boysenberry Festival returns March 8 – April 28 with countless one-of-a-kind boysenberry-inspired food and drink offerings created by Knott's culinary team, artisan crafters, live shows, music, and entertainers around every corner.

Summer 2024 brings back two favorites – Ghost Town Alive! immersing guests in the western town of Calico in all sorts of new adventures and role play, and Knott’s Summer Nights, where the fun heats up when the sun goes down, with Tastes of Summer, the best of So Cal’s local music scene plus backyard fun from Calico Park to Charleston Circle. Both events run from June 14 – September 2.

Summertime at Knott's wouldn't be complete without a visit to Knott's Soak City Waterpark May 18 – Sept 8, where guests can catch a ride down 23 different speed, tube, and body slides or take a relaxing trip down one of the longest lazy rivers in the country.

For fall, the spooktacular family-friendly daytime Halloween event, Knott's Spooky Farm, runs September 26 – October 31 plus Columbus Day, and invites little ghouls to wear their favorite costumes and go trick-or-treating.

And of course, for those guests who dare, Knott’s Scary Farm, California’s longest-running, Halloween theme park event, promises terrifying scare zones and frightening mazes from September 19 – November 2.

The year will end with Snoopy, snow, and Santa, at Knott’s Merry Farm, November 22 – January 5, where guests will be immersed in classic holiday cheer as they enjoy festive treats, holiday shows, and Snoopy and the PEANUTS in their annual show on ice.

Unlimited access and unlimited visits to all this fun for the remainder of 2023 and all of 2024, can be found with a 2024 Season Pass. A Regular Season Pass includes admission to Knott's Berry Farm knotts.com

Park guests can extend the fun with an overnight stay at the newly renovated Knott’s Hotel, debuting in early 2024. The multi-million-dollar investment will transform the property – all guest rooms, lobby, conference rooms, ballrooms, and outdoor event space. The new hotel promises to incorporate the hospitality, charm, and character of park founders, Walter and Cordelia Knott in this unique, cozy 322-room guesthouse on the farm.