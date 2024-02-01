Inclement Weather Closes Knott’s Berry Farm For The Day

Due to the rainfall and inclement weather currently taking place and forecasted for Southern California, Knott’s Berry Farm has announced that they will not be opening today.

Due to inclement weather, Knott’s Berry Farm will be closed today, Thursday, February 1. Tickets purchased for today, February 1, 2024, will be valid on any other regular operating day until February 25, 2024. pic.twitter.com/sS4ZAtrcrH — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) February 1, 2024

What’s Happening:

Due to inclement weather, Knott’s Berry Farm will be closed today, Thursday, February 1st.

The park has stated that unused tickets purchased for today, February 1st, will be valid until February 25, 2024.

Buena Park, where the park is located in Southern California, is currently forecasted to receive heavy rainfall early in the day, then remaining cloudy with the possibility for heavy showers in the afternoon. The chance of rain is 100%, and localized flooding is possible.

The area currently is under a flood advisory that is expected to expire later in the day, covering A portion of Southwest California, including the Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, until 1130 AM PST, meaning that the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

While the park has made no comment regarding future dates, the area is also forecasted to receive large amounts of rainfall, with forecasted longer durations well into the month of February, for several consecutive days at least through the 10th.

Select locations at the California Marketplace just outside of the park will be open from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM this afternoon.