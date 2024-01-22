Knotts Berry Farm Closed Due To Inclement Weather, Select California Marketplace Locations To Remain Open

Due to inclement weather, Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California will not be operating today, and those with tickets will be able to use them for a visit in the near future.

What’s Happening:

Due to inclement weather, Knott’s Berry Farm will be closed today, Monday, January 22.

The park has stated that unused tickets purchased for today, January 22, 2024 will be valid until February 25, 2024.

Buena Park, where the park is located in Southern California, is currently forecasted to receive rainfall early in the day, with a chance of showers with the potential for heavy rainfall.

The area currently is under a flood advisory that is expected to expire later in the day.

While the park has made no comment regarding future dates, the area is also forecasted to receive large amounts of rainfall at the end of the month for several consecutive days into early next month.

Select locations at the California Marketplace just outside of the park will be open until 7:00 PM tonight.

Located just 10 minutes from the Anaheim resort area, the once small family farm has grown into today's family fun destination; home to the Knott's Berry Farm

If you’re looking at a trip to southern California when it’s not raining so much, we recommend calling our friends at Mouse Fan Travel