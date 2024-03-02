Knott’s Berry Farm Introduces Single-Use Fast Lane Pass

Knott’s Berry Farm has introduced a new Single-Use Fast Lane pass, mirroring Disneyland’s Individual Lightning Lane offering, according to the OC Register.
- Knott’s charges $7.50 and up per individual ride with their new Single-Use Fast Lane pass option.
- Passes become available on the Knott’s mobile app after 2 PM each day.
- Guests must be inside the park to purchase a Single-Use Fast Lane pass.
- Prices for the pass will vary by ride, day, time of day and time of year but guests can purchase as many single-use passes as they like per day.
- The number of Single-Use Fast Lane passes available to the public will be limited by the park each day.
- The new pass is available for the following attractions:
- Bear-y Tales
- Ghost Rider
- Hang Time
- Jaguar
- Pony Express
- Silver Bullet
- Timber Mountain Log Ride
- Xcelerator
- Knott’s continues to offer their all-day Fast Lane pass that costs $74 to $119 and covers all those rides plus seven more.
- Season pass holders can also add the Fast Lane option to their pass for $675.
- The OC Register also reports that Cedar Fair plans to roll out the Single‐Use Fast Lane pass option at:
- Carowinds (March 8)
- Dorney Park (April 12)
- Kings Island (April 19)
- Canada’s Wonderland (April 20)
- Cedar Point (May 4)
- Schlitterbahn water park (May 18)
- Cedar Fair also already tested the passes at Ohio’s Cedar Point and Kings Island theme parks.