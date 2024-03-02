Knott’s Berry Farm Introduces Single-Use Fast Lane Pass

Knott’s Berry Farm has introduced a new Single-Use Fast Lane pass, mirroring Disneyland’s Individual Lightning Lane offering, according to the OC Register.

Knott’s charges $7.50 and up per individual ride with their new Single-Use Fast Lane pass option.

Passes become available on the Knott’s mobile app after 2 PM each day.

Guests must be inside the park to purchase a Single-Use Fast Lane pass.

Prices for the pass will vary by ride, day, time of day and time of year but guests can purchase as many single-use passes as they like per day.

The number of Single-Use Fast Lane passes available to the public will be limited by the park each day.

The new pass is available for the following attractions: Bear-y Tales Ghost Rider Hang Time Jaguar Pony Express Silver Bullet Timber Mountain Log Ride Xcelerator

Knott’s continues to offer their all-day Fast Lane pass that costs $74 to $119 and covers all those rides plus seven more.

Season pass holders can also add the Fast Lane option to their pass for $675.

The OC Register also reports that Cedar Fair plans to roll out the Single‐Use Fast Lane pass option at: Carowinds (March 8) Dorney Park (April 12) Kings Island (April 19) Canada’s Wonderland (April 20) Cedar Point (May 4) Schlitterbahn water park (May 18)

Cedar Fair also already tested the passes at Ohio’s Cedar Point and Kings Island theme parks.