Knott’s Berry Farm Launches New & Improved Mobile App

Knott’s Berry Farm has rolled out a new mobile app for park guests and season passholders to use on their next visit to the southern California theme park.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California has announced that they have relaunched their mobile app with a brand new version.

Once parkgoers download the new and improved Knott's mobile app, they can use it to make the most of their Pass Perks rewards during the 2024 season.

Knott’s has also shared that to ensure a smooth ride into the new mobile app, they encourage existing users with a registered account to update their password before logging into the new app. If for whatever reason they don't see the new mobile app on their device, it is suggested to uninstall and reinstall the app.

In regards to season passes, Knott’s has also shared that It might take some time for those ticket types to appear in the app under a user’s profile. If a season pass holder is still having issues several hours after using the new app, they are asked to fill out a contact us form on the official Knott’s Berry Farm website.

