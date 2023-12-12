Knott’s Berry Farm Closing Three Camp Snoopy Attractions on January 7th, 2024

To make room for exciting new additions to Camp Snoopy, Knott’s Berry Farm has announced the closure date for three kid-friendly attractions.

What’s Happening:

Last week, Knott’s Berry Farm announced

The reimagined land will allow campers of all ages to become full-fledged Beagle Scouts as they explore new rides, new character experiences, new entertainment, a new dining hall, a new camp store, plus more seating and ambiance.

To make room for these new additions, Huff and Puff, the High Sierra Ferris Wheel, and the Rocky Mountain Trucking Company will all close on January 7th, 2024.

Rocky Mountain Trucking Company will be transformed into the new Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally. Guests will jump into their own colorful four-wheel jeep, each themed to Snoopy or a Peanuts character, drive through an expanded track and terrain, and race to the finish line. In this fun and colorful road rally, riders will encounter funny road signs and obstacles to go over, around, and under. Success is measured not by speed but by how many course checkpoints can be found.

An off-road adventure, a new family roller coaster, a giant swing, and the carefree fun of summer camp bring so much to explore starting in 2024 at Knott’s Berry Farm next summer.

