Knott’s Berry Farm To Celebrate Charlie Brown Day During Knott’s Peanuts Celebration

As part of Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration, the park will once again be celebrating everyone’s favorite underdog, Charlie Brown on Charlie Brown Day, Sunday, February 11th.

On Sunday, February 11, Knott’s is celebrating Good Ol’ Charlie Brown by hosting a Charlie Brown Day during the Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration.

The park invites guests during this special time of year to join in on all the excitement as the Peanuts Gang takes over.

To show everyone’s favorite underdog just how special he is, attendees will be encouraged to pay homage to Charlie Brown by sporting his signature bright yellow zig-zag striped tee, black shorts and red baseball cap outfit.

At 12:30pm on the Calico Mine Stage, the PEANUTS characters will perform the musical game show It's Your Life, Charlie Brown, with the loveable title character getting the surprise of his life. After the show, all guests dressed as Charlie Brown will be invited to gather around the stage for a photo opportunity posing alongside the boy of the hour.

All guests in attendance will also receive a button commemorating Charlie Brown’s special day, while supplies last. The Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration is taking place now through February 25.

Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration welcomes fans of all ages to join Snoopy and PEANUTS gang as they stage a park takeover with plenty of excitement and family-friendly fun startingJanuary 27 and running daily through February 25. The Park-wide celebration features a new Franklin-focused exhibit, plenty of new PEANUTS-inspired cuisine, a fun lineup of returning shows and photo ops that allow guests to step into the iconic Charles M. Schulz comic strips. Throughout the park, guests will have plenty of chances to play and interact with their favorite PEANUTS characters.

Debuting this Summer, the reimagined Camp Snoopy will offer more to explore. Campers of all ages will be able to become full-fledged Beagle Scouts as they explore new rides,including a family coaster, along with new character experiences, entertainment, a dining hall, a camp store, plus more guest amenities.