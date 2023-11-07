Knott’s Merry Farm Celebrates the Holiday Season with Snoopy, Snow and More Starting November 17

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Knott’s Merry Farm. During the holiday season, the park transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights and miles of beautiful garland. New for guests this year, Knott’s melodrama company presents a reimagined Charles Dickens classic, A Calico Christmas Carol. The Bird Cage Theatre will also present the heartwarming Knott's version of O. Henry's classic tale of love and sacrifice, The Gift of the Magi, 1885.

Christmas in Calico continues as the Snow and Glow experience fills the buildings and paths with thousands of lights dancing to the beat of Christmas music while “snow” gently falls throughout Ghost Town.

The Wilderness Dance Hall transforms into Santa's Christmas Cabin, where the entire family can create fond memories by taking photos with Santa Claus and his friends.

Knott's own vocal quartet, the Calico Carolers, transports guests back in time to a Victorian Christmas as they perform the season's songs throughout the streets of Ghost Town.

In Calico Park, guests are serenaded by the a cappella group, The Sleigh Bells, with a soulful version of Christmas classics.

A down-home dose of Christmas cheer is in store for those who join Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies for a foot-stompin' show with energetic music and comedy for the whole family.

Yuletide cheer is in store with Home for the Holidays, where joyous merriment takes over the Calico Mine Stage with dancing and fun set to popular holiday tunes.

Over at the Walter Knott Theater, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang take to the ice in Snoopy's Night Before Christmas. This guest favorite returns with the Knott’s Ice-Skating Ensemble and Snoopy retelling the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” re-imagined Peanuts style.

It’s not a holiday celebration without festive food. Throughout the park, guests can indulge in traditional holiday classics with a twist, including a Merry Farm favorite, the crispy breaded “Turkey Ball” filled with perfectly seasoned stuffing and sweet cranberry sauce, or the Red Velvet Churro stuffed with peppermint bark cream cheese.

Knott's Christmas Crafts Village is back with dozens of local artisans selling their unique gifts, including chainsaw wood carvings and elegant glass blowing.