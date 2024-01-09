Snoopy and The PEANUTS Gang Take Over Knott’s Berry Farm During The Return Of The Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration Later This Month

Snoopy and the PEANUTS gang will soon take over Knott’s Berry Farm with a new limited time exhibit dedicated to Franklin that is set to debut during this year’s Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration welcomes fans of all ages to join Snoopy and the Peanuts gang as they stage a park takeover with plenty of excitement and family-friendly fun starting January 27 and running daily through February 25.

The park-wide celebration features a new Franklin-focused exhibit, plenty of new PEANUTS-inspired cuisine, a fun lineup of returning shows and photo ops that allow guests to step into the iconic Charles M. Schulz comic strips. Throughout the park, guests will have plenty of chances to play and interact with their favorite PEANUTS characters.

At Calico's Town Hall, guests will enter a new, limited-time exhibit dedicated to Charles Schulz's iconic character, Franklin, and discover his importance to history and pop culture. He joined the PEANUTS Gang in 1968 when Charlie Brown met Franklin at the beach. Plus, visitors can hang out with Franklin and snap a photo with him that is too cool for school!

At the Calico Mine Stage, the PEANUTS characters will perform the musical game show It's Your Life, Charlie Brown, with the loveable title character getting the surprise of his life. There will be music, fun and surprise guests, including the world's most famous beagle, Snoopy. The stage will transform at nightfall as the park hosts Snoopy's Legendary Rooftop Concert. The Peanuts Gang has teamed up with the indie band, The Jelly of the Month Club, for a high-energy spectacle sure to have everyone dancing.

The PEANUTS-inspired festivities will continue at the Bird Cage Theatre as the park offers an experience that teaches the young and the young at heart how to draw their favorite PEANUTS characters. The PEANUTS Sketch School will include our resident art teacher, providing step-by-step instructions on creating the perfect PEANUTS masterpiece. Also in Bird Cage Theatre will be Charlie Brown’s Trivia Challenge, where guests can test their knowledge with PEANUTS universe questions and eye-popping visual challenges.

A western escapade occurs with Franklin and Linus at Calico Park as they transform into cowboys in the PEANUTS Cowboy Jamboree. The boys are looking to challenge guests with some of Calico's root-toot-tootiest games. Also in Ghost Town is Pigpen's Pig Pen, where everyone's favorite messy pal will join the rest of the PEANUTS Gang as he hosts a special meetup at the Livery Stables with some of his animal friends.

Throughout the park, guests will not only be able to meet, greet, and play with the PEANUTS gang, but also enjoy nearly a dozen different family and kid-friendly rides and attractions around the park including Calico Mine Ride, Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair and the Carrusel de California. Bigger thrills are also in store for the more adventurous guests on favorites like GhostRider, Xcelerator, Silver Bullet and HangTime. Debuting this summer, the reimagined Camp Snoopy will offer more to explore. Campers of all ages will be able to become full-fledged Beagle Scouts as they explore new rides, including a family coaster, along with new character experiences, entertainment, a dining hall, a camp store, plus more guest amenities.