Knott’s Soak City to Participate in 15th Annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

Knott’s Soak City water park will be joining hundreds of waterparks, aquatic centers, and swim schools nationwide for the 15th annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

What’s Happening:

Located right next door to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, Knott’s Soak City will be participating in the 15th annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

The World's Largest Swimming Lesson is an event designed to build awareness about the vital importance of teaching kids to swim to help prevent drowning and improve their quality of life.

Internationally, the World Health Organization estimates drowning is one of the top five causes of death for people ages 1-14 in 48 of the 85 countries it monitors around the globe. Swimming is a vital life-saving skill and research shows risk of drowning can be reduced by 88% if children participate in formal swimming lessons between ages 1-4.

Knott’s Soak City is proud to help beat the single leading cause of unintended death of children ages 1-4.

This event will take place on Thursday June 20th at the Wave Pool beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Registration for this event is now open, and those interested can sign up at knotts.com/events/worlds-largest-swim-lesson