Knott’s Berry Farm Closed Once Again As Inclement Weather Remains in Southern California

Due to the rainfall and inclement weather currently taking place and forecasted for Southern California, Knott’s Berry Farm has announced that they will not be opening today.

Due to inclement weather, Knott’s Berry Farm and the California Marketplace will be closed today, Tuesday, February 6. Tickets purchased for today will be valid until February 25, 2024. pic.twitter.com/KEufovcF7a — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) February 6, 2024

Due to inclement weather, Knott’s Berry Farm will be closed today, Tuesday, February 6th.

The park has stated that unused tickets purchased for today, February 6th, will be valid until February 25, 2024.

Buena Park, where the park is located in Southern California, is currently forecasted to receive heavy rainfall, lessening in the coming days. As of press time, Orange County is currently under a Flash Flood Warning until 1130 AM PST.

Southern California in general has seen large amounts of rainfall in recent days, leading to closures of area theme parks, including Knott’s Berry Farm, and operational changes at nearby Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. This is all thanks to an atmospheric river that is dumping rain on the region as it passes through.

While the park has made no comment regarding future dates, the area is also forecasted to receive large amounts of rainfall, with forecasted longer durations well into the month of February, for several consecutive days at least through the 10th.

Unlike previous weather-based closures, Knott’s California Marketplace just outside of the park will be closed all day, in lieu of opening with reduced hours.