LEGO Dinosaurs Take Flight at LEGOLAND California

Four LEGO dinosaurs including a Dilophosaurus and a Stegosaurus literally took flight over LEGOLAND California Resort as they were craned into the family theme park’s new land, Dino Valley, set to open this spring.
- The new land will be home to 35 prehistoric LEGO models created out of more than 1.8 million LEGO bricks. Due to the size and weight of the models, a crane was needed to lift them into their new home.
- A bright purple Dilophosaurus weighing 164 pounds was the first to fly through the sky followed by a yellow Dilophosaurus LEGO model that took a team of five Master Model Builders 450 hours to design and build.
- Along with the models that were lifted by crane, Master Model Builders are filling the prehistoric land with LEGO Pterodactyls, Raptors, Parasaurolophus and Brachiosaurus.
- The largest LEGO model of the land, an 11-foot-tall LEGO T-Rex has also found its home in the new lands’ interactive ride, Explorer River Quest.
- Dinosaurs may be extinct, but Dino Valley will bring LEGO to life on an epic scale in dinosaur form.
- The new land near the entrance of the Park will feature three roar-some rides, an interactive build and play area, and tons of prehistoric fun. Highlights include:
- DUPLO Little Dino Trail: Dinosaurs aren’t extinct here! Hop on this four-seater ride to journey through the LEGO DUPLO Dino safari. Kids can use cameras to ‘capture’ the dinosaurs and play hide & seek with them along the way.
- Explorer River Quest: Embark on a river expedition to interact with LEGO dinosaur models – beware, you just might see a T-Rex!
- Coastersaurus: Everyone’s favorite dinosaur ride will continue to bring guests through the prehistoric jungle of LEGO dinosaurs. Circle around the 1,100-pound Brachiosaurus and whiz by the ten-foot tall Parasaurolophus scavenging for food.
- Interactive Dino Area: Dust off the dirt to reveal fossils in the Dino Dig area, build roar-some dinos with LEGO DUPLO bricks in the building zone, and meet and greet with all-new costume characters.
- The excitement doesn’t end there. The 2024 season will also feature North America’s first-ever LEGO World Parade, launching this summer in honor of the Park’s 25th birthday.
- The Park’s awe-inspiring parade floats include a LEGO City Firetruck, a swashbuckling pirate ship, and floats inspired by LEGO NINJAGO, LEGO Friends and LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure.
- Entertainers with glittering costumes will march hand-in-hand, dance, and sing as the Parade makes its way through the west side of the Park.
- The perfect finale to a day spent riding, climbing, splashing, and building throughout LEGOLAND California’s 60+ rides, shows, and attractions, visitors will love grooving along to the Parade’s all-new, original soundtrack. Once it debuts, the Parade is slated to run throughout the summer.