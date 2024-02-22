LEGO Dinosaurs Take Flight at LEGOLAND California

Four LEGO dinosaurs including a Dilophosaurus and a Stegosaurus literally took flight over LEGOLAND California Resort as they were craned into the family theme park’s new land, Dino Valley, set to open this spring.

The new land will be home to 35 prehistoric LEGO models created out of more than 1.8 million LEGO bricks. Due to the size and weight of the models, a crane was needed to lift them into their new home.

A bright purple Dilophosaurus weighing 164 pounds was the first to fly through the sky followed by a yellow Dilophosaurus LEGO model that took a team of five Master Model Builders 450 hours to design and build.

Along with the models that were lifted by crane, Master Model Builders are filling the prehistoric land with LEGO Pterodactyls, Raptors, Parasaurolophus and Brachiosaurus.

The largest LEGO model of the land, an 11-foot-tall LEGO T-Rex has also found its home in the new lands’ interactive ride, Explorer River Quest.

Dinosaurs may be extinct, but Dino Valley will bring LEGO to life on an epic scale in dinosaur form.

The new land near the entrance of the Park will feature three roar-some rides, an interactive build and play area, and tons of prehistoric fun. Highlights include: DUPLO Little Dino Trail: Dinosaurs aren’t extinct here! Hop on this four-seater ride to journey through the LEGO DUPLO Dino safari. Kids can use cameras to ‘capture’ the dinosaurs and play hide & seek with them along the way. Explorer River Quest: Embark on a river expedition to interact with LEGO dinosaur models – beware, you just might see a T-Rex! Coastersaurus: Everyone’s favorite dinosaur ride will continue to bring guests through the prehistoric jungle of LEGO dinosaurs. Circle around the 1,100-pound Brachiosaurus and whiz by the ten-foot tall Parasaurolophus scavenging for food. Interactive Dino Area: Dust off the dirt to reveal fossils in the Dino Dig area, build roar-some dinos with LEGO DUPLO bricks in the building zone, and meet and greet with all-new costume characters.

