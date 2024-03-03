LEGOLAND California Resort Breaks World Record for Dino Costume Party During Dino Valley Date Announcement

LEGOLAND California Resort made history by breaking the record for the largest dinosaur costume party in the world. Capping off this monumental event, attended by 1,273 people dressed in head-to-toe dinosaur costumes, the Park proudly announced that the eagerly awaited new land, Dino Valley, will officially open on March 22.

Dino Valley fans of all ages danced into the record-breaking morning.

LEGO T-Rex guy, alongside the LEGOLAND brass band, led a roar-some dance party and a new Dino Valley costume character, Paleontologist Girl, was unveiled for the very first time – creating moments that’ll forever be a part of LEGOLAND California history.

Visitors can keep the dino dance party going in Dino Valley all year long! Located near the entrance of the Park, the new land will feature three awesome rides, an interactive build-and-play area and tons of prehistoric fun.

Highlights include: DUPLO Little Dino Trail: Dinosaurs aren’t extinct here! Hop on this four-seater ride to journey through the LEGO DUPLO Dino adventure. Kids can use cameras to ‘capture’ the dinosaurs and play hide and seek with them along the way. Explorer River Quest: Embark on a river expedition to interact with LEGO dinosaur models – beware, you just might see a T-Rex! Coastersaurus: Everyone’s favorite dinosaur ride will continue to bring guests through the prehistoric jungle of LEGO dinosaurs. Circle around the 1,100-pound Brachiosaurus and whiz by the ten-foot tall Parasaurolophus scavenging for food. Interactive Dino Area: Dust off the dirt to reveal fossils in the Dino Dig area, build roar-some dinos with LEGO DUPLO bricks in the building zone, and meet and greet with new costume characters.

