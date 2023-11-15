LEGOLAND California Resort to Celebrate 25th Birthday with Opening of Dino Valley and Debut of LEGO World Parade

Today, LEGOLAND California Resort announces that 2024 – the Park’s 25th birthday – will include the opening of a new land, Dino Valley, and the debut of North America’s first-ever LEGO World Parade.

In spring 2024, dinosaurs are coming to life in Dino Valley. The new land near the entrance of the Park will feature three roar-some rides, a reimagined Dino Dig area and tons of prehistoric fun.

Highlights will include: DUPLO Little Dino Trail: Dinosaurs aren’t extinct here! Hop on this four-seater ride to journey through the LEGO DUPLO Dino safari. Kids can use cameras to ‘capture’ the dinosaurs and play hide & seek with them along the way. Explorer River Quest: Embark on the river expedition to interact with LEGO dinosaur models – beware, you just might see a T-Rex! Coastersaurus: Everyone’s favorite dinosaur ride will continue to bring guests through the prehistoric jungle of LEGO dinosaurs. Circle around the 1,100-pound Brachiosaurus and whiz by the ten-foot tall Parasaurolophus scavenging for food. Interactive Dino Area: Dust off the dirt to reveal fossils in the Dino Dig area and meet and greet with all new characters.



The 2024 season will also feature North America’s first-ever LEGO World Parade, launching next summer.

The Park’s awe-inspiring parade floats include a LEGO City Firetruck, a swashbuckling pirate ship, and floats inspired by LEGO NINJAGO, LEGO Friends, LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure, and LEGO DUPLO.

Entertainers with glittering costumes will march hand-in-hand, dance, and sing as the Parade makes its way through the west side of the Park.

The perfect finale to a day spent riding, climbing, splashing, and building throughout LEGOLAND California’s 60+ rides, shows, and attractions, visitors will love grooving along to the Parade’s all-new, original soundtrack.

Once it debuts, the Parade is slated to run throughout the summer.

In 2024, LEGOLAND California Resort will bring back beloved signature experiences including: LEGO Ninjago Weekends (January – February): Channel your inner ninja during LEGO NINJAGO Weekends! Unleash your powers on LEGO NINJAGO The Ride, strike a pose with LEGO NINJAGO characters, and participate in ninja-themed activities in January and February. GO Xtreme! (Summer):Get ready to GO Xtreme! Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as professional athletes showcase jaw-dropping stunts and gravity-defying acts during this fun summer show. Red, White & BOOM (Summer): The summer heats up at LEGOLAND California Resort with a star-spangled 4th of July celebration: Red, White & BOOM! Throughout the day, kids of all ages can participate in all-American family picnic games and building activities. At night, the evening fireworks show combines patriotic music with dazzling pyrotechnics. Brick-or-Treat (September – October): The Monster Party returns! Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND California Resort with tons of candy, an awesome show line up, exclusive LEGO characters, and more! Holidays at LEGOLAND (November – December): Celebrate the season with LEGOLAND California's Holidays event. Families will have the opportunity to meet LEGO Santa and enjoy a series of seasonal activities, builds and adventures throughout the Resort.



What they’re saying: