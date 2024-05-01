LEGOLAND California Resort’s First LEGO World Parade Debuting This Month

LEGOLAND California Resort announces the launch of North America’s first-ever LEGO World Parade, debuting later this month.
What’s Happening:
- LEGOLAND California Resort announces the grand launch of North America’s first-ever LEGO World Parade, set to debut on May 24.
- In celebration of the launch, the Carlsbad theme park is rolling out an incredible offer: $29 Kids Tickets.
- Starting May 6, families can take advantage of a limited time $29 Kids Tickets offer to experience the magic of the LEGO World Parade throughout the summer.
- The LEGO World Parade promises to be an unforgettable experience for LEGO fans of all ages.
- It will feature a dazzling array of LEGO themed floats including a LEGO City Firetruck, a swashbuckling pirate ship, and floats inspired by LEGO NINJAGO, LEGO Friends, LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure, and LEGO DUPLO.
- This is a unique opportunity to see favorite LEGO worlds come to life in a vibrant, dynamic parade like no other.
- The Parade will also feature an exciting cast of five costume characters, each bringing their unique LEGO charm to their floats.
- Joining them will be more than 50 entertainers, dancing and marching along the parade route through the west side of the Park.
- The Parade will be the perfect finale to a day spent riding, climbing, splashing, and building throughout the theme park’s 60+ rides, shows, and attractions.
- Guests can also purchase single-day tickets or annual passes with or without a Hotel stay.
- For more information about LEGOLAND California, visit the website.
