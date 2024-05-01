LEGOLAND California Resort’s First LEGO World Parade Debuting This Month

LEGOLAND California Resort announces the launch of North America’s first-ever LEGO World Parade, debuting later this month.

What’s Happening:

LEGOLAND California Resort announces the grand launch of North America’s first-ever LEGO World Parade, set to debut on May 24.

World Parade, set to debut on May 24. In celebration of the launch, the Carlsbad theme park is rolling out an incredible offer: $29 Kids Tickets.

Starting May 6, families can take advantage of a limited time $29 Kids Tickets offer to experience the magic of the LEGO World Parade throughout the summer.

The LEGO World Parade promises to be an unforgettable experience for LEGO fans of all ages.

It will feature a dazzling array of LEGO themed floats including a LEGO City Firetruck, a swashbuckling pirate ship, and floats inspired by LEGO NINJAGO, LEGO Friends, LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure, and LEGO DUPLO.

NINJAGO, LEGO Friends, LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure, and LEGO DUPLO. This is a unique opportunity to see favorite LEGO worlds come to life in a vibrant, dynamic parade like no other.

The Parade will also feature an exciting cast of five costume characters, each bringing their unique LEGO charm to their floats.

charm to their floats. Joining them will be more than 50 entertainers, dancing and marching along the parade route through the west side of the Park.

The Parade will be the perfect finale to a day spent riding, climbing, splashing, and building throughout the theme park’s 60+ rides, shows, and attractions.

