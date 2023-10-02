“The Legend Lives On” as The Loch Ness Monster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg Gets Reimagined for 2024

The iconic Loch Ness Monster roller coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg is set to undergo a full restoration in 2024, including all-new thematic and experiential elements.

What’s Happening:

The world’s first interlocking loop coaster celebrates 46 years as Busch Gardens’ most iconic attraction with a full restoration in 2024.

In the year 564, the mythical Loch Ness Monster is believed to have been first spotted in the Highlands of Scotland. Centuries later in 1978, the Loch Ness Monster came alive in Busch Gardens Williamsburg in the form of a coaster so original and iconic that it became a registered landmark.

Now in 2024, the Loch Ness Monster will resurface as a fully restored experience loaded with all-new thrilling elements, dramatic storytelling and innovative effects, as it takes riders on its journey through the Scottish terrain via “Nessie’s” newly refurbished signature steel track.