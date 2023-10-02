“The Legend Lives On” as The Loch Ness Monster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg Gets Reimagined for 2024

The iconic Loch Ness Monster roller coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg is set to undergo a full restoration in 2024, including all-new thematic and experiential elements.
What’s Happening:
- The world’s first interlocking loop coaster celebrates 46 years as Busch Gardens’ most iconic attraction with a full restoration in 2024.
- In the year 564, the mythical Loch Ness Monster is believed to have been first spotted in the Highlands of Scotland. Centuries later in 1978, the Loch Ness Monster came alive in Busch Gardens Williamsburg in the form of a coaster so original and iconic that it became a registered landmark.
- Now in 2024, the Loch Ness Monster will resurface as a fully restored experience loaded with all-new thrilling elements, dramatic storytelling and innovative effects, as it takes riders on its journey through the Scottish terrain via “Nessie’s” newly refurbished signature steel track.
- The adventure begins with an enhanced queue experience featuring new storytelling elements, and the quest continues during the lift hill climb, guided by an all-new soundtrack created just for the Loch Ness Monster. While braving the first drop, catch a glimpse of something monstrous lurking under the water. After plummeting over 100 feet, race towards the first of two interlocking vertical loops, traveling up to 60 miles per hour. Next, thrill-seekers emerge into a spiraling tunnel, traversing a helix and coming face-to-face with the monster in the shadowy cave lair.
- Continually rated a favorite by park guests, this classic interlocking, double-looping steel roller coaster opened in 1978 and is a registered landmark with the American Coaster Enthusiasts organization.
- After four and half decades of operation, the original Loch Ness Monster will close to the public on Tuesday, October 31st.
- Members will have exclusive “last to ride” access for one final weekend on November 4th & 5th, in addition being the first to ride the reimagined Loch Ness Monster: The Legend Lives On when it opens in 2024.