Marvel Day at Sea Returning to Disney Cruise Line in 2025

Marvel Day at Sea will be returning in 2025 to the beautiful Disney Dream. Set sail with some of your favorite Marvel characters for a day at sea unlike anything else.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel Day at Sea is returning to the Disney Dream in 2025!
  • Setting sail January through early March from Fort Lauderdale, this spectacular day at sea combines the fun and relaxation of a Disney cruise vacation with a thrilling extravaganza with fan-favorite Marvel Characters!
  • Guests are invited to experience the epic adventures of the legendary super heroes from the Marvel Universe during an unforgettable day at sea.
  • Marvel Day at Sea promises the largest collection of Marvel super heroes and villains assembled on a cruise ship.
  • This day-long celebration will feature entertainment for the whole family including super hero sightings, Marvel-themed activities and unique food and beverage offerings.

Marvel Day at Sea will be offered on five-night Bahamian and Western Caribbean cruises sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida:

  • The Bahamian Caribbean itinerary includes Nassau, Bahamas, Grand Cayman and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point departing:
    • January 27
    • February 10
    • February 24
    • March 10
  • The western Caribbean itinerary includes Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay departing:
    • February 1
    • February 15
    • March 1
    • March 15

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
