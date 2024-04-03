Meet Julia for Autism Acceptance Month in Sesame Street Land at SeaWorld Orlando

For Autism Acceptance Month, there will be a special Sesame Street meet-and-greet opportunity at SeaWorld Orlando.

What's Happening:

Julia is an autistic four-year-old who lives on Sesame Street.

Every day in April, you can meet Julia at Sesame Street Land, a Certified Autism Center, under the tent next to Cookie Drop.

She’ll also appear as a special guest at the Sesame Street Birthday Parade.

You can even download special coloring sheets

About Autism Acceptance Month (According to Autism Society)

This April, the Autism Society of America is proud to continue its sixth annual #CelebrateDifferences campaign in honor of Autism Acceptance Month.

Everyday, we work to create connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community to live fully.

We believe that acceptance is creating a world where everyone in the Autism community is connected to the support they need, when they need it.

And by everyone, we mean every unique individual: the implacable, inimitable, and irreplaceable you.

