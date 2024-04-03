Meet Julia for Autism Acceptance Month in Sesame Street Land at SeaWorld Orlando

For Autism Acceptance Month, there will be a special Sesame Street meet-and-greet opportunity at SeaWorld Orlando.

 

What's Happening:

  • Julia is an autistic four-year-old who lives on Sesame Street.
  • Every day in April, you can meet Julia at Sesame Street Land, a Certified Autism Center, under the tent next to Cookie Drop.
  • She’ll also appear as a special guest at the Sesame Street Birthday Parade.
  • You can even download special coloring sheets featuring Julia and friends.

About Autism Acceptance Month (According to Autism Society)

  • This April, the Autism Society of America is proud to continue its sixth annual #CelebrateDifferences campaign in honor of Autism Acceptance Month.
  • Everyday, we work to create connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community to live fully.
  • We believe that acceptance is creating a world where everyone in the Autism community is connected to the support they need, when they need it.
  • And by everyone, we mean every unique individual: the implacable, inimitable, and irreplaceable you.

