MEI-Travel Named One Of Top Travel Partners By Royal Caribbean

Following an exceptional year of delivering memorable vacations, including the introduction of the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas and the adults-only Hideaway Beach at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean International has revealed their “Travel Partners of the Year” with a lineup of 13 valued travel partner agencies that shined in 2023. The outstanding travel agencies, spanning from newcomers to repeat winners, have demonstrated unwavering dedication, unmatched passion and the keen ability to book Royal Caribbean vacations.

Named among them are our friends at MEI-Travel Mouse Fan Travel

Their mission is to provide premium service and expert advice to help guests get the most for their vacation time and dollar. Operating with the highest degree of integrity, they will handle your family vacation, reunion, honeymoon, corporate incentive trip or getaway, as if it were their own, priding themselves on expertly representing and advocating for their clients.

The winners recognized by Royal Caribbean also include the 2023 Chairman’s Award recipient, Travel Leaders Network, securing the highest of honors; World Travel Holdings with the President’s Award; and first-time honorees that include Travelmation and Entertainment Cruise Productions. Travel Planners International is the recipient of the National Account Partner of the Year and Automation Partner of the Year as the first-ever agency to be recognized twice in the awards.

The top-performing travel agencies of the year recognized by Royal Caribbean include:: Chairman's Award for Overall Achievement: Travel Leaders Network President's Award for Overall Achievement: World Travel Holdings National Account Partner of the Year: Travel Planners International Southeast Partner of the Year: Travelmation Northeast Partner of the Year: Cruise Brothers Central Partner of the Year: Magical Vacation Planner West Partner of the Year: MEI-Travel Canada Partner of the Year: The Travel Agent Next Door Franchise Partner of the Year: Cruise Planners Corporate Incentive Partner of the Year: 3D Cruise Partners Charter Partner of the Year: Entertainment Cruise Productions Caribbean Partner of the Year: Travel Planners / Expedia Cruceros Automation Partner of the Year: Travel Planners International

Royal Caribbean has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years with game-changing ships and private destinations that have revolutionized vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line’s private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas

If you’re interested in cruising with Royal Caribbean, Disney Cruise Line MEI-Travel/Mouse Fan Travel

Vicki Freed, senior vice president, Sales, Trade Support and Service, Royal Caribbean International: “These are extremely exciting times for the entire cruise industry – cruise lines and travel partners alike. The sky’s the limit at Royal Caribbean, and the strong performance we’ve seen is thanks in large part to our valued travel professionals and their incredible knowledge when it comes to matching their clients with the right vacation experience. I’m very proud to honor these experts who consistently work with us and continue to see success with their businesses. As we dive into 2024 with the exciting launch of Icon of the Seas and then Utopia of the Seas in July 2024, as well as the next Icon Class ship, Star of the Seas, in 2025, we’re excited to reach new heights for the entire travel industry. Thanks for the support, and congratulations to the winners.”