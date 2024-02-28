Mel’s Drive-In Reopens at Universal Studios Florida Following Extensive Refurbishment

Following a lengthy refurbishment, Mel’s Drive-In has reopened at Universal Studios Florida with a refreshed interior and updated menu.

What’s Happening:

After being closed for a multi-month refurbishment that began last summer, Mel’s Drive-In has finally reopened to guests at Universal Orlando

Prepare to rock around the clock at this American Graffiti-inspired 50s drive-in featuring golden oldies on the jukebox and shiny vintage cars out front. Dine inside with a classic vinyl booth or outside beneath the glow of neon lights.

Inside the Hollywood restaurant, you’ll find crisp new blue-colored booths, new uniforms for team members and even vintage styled Coca-Cola Freestyle Machines.

New menu items include the Big Bopper Burger with onion rings, bacon and BBQ sauce, a Crispy Chicken Sandwich topped with avocado ranch, and a Vegan Field Roast Chili Dog

Many classic items remain on the menu, including Mel’s Famous Burger, chili cheese dogs, chicken fingers, California cobb salad, pies and milkshakes.

Check out the full updated menu at UniversalOrlando.com