Mel’s Drive-In Reopens at Universal Studios Florida Following Extensive Refurbishment

Following a lengthy refurbishment, Mel’s Drive-In has reopened at Universal Studios Florida with a refreshed interior and updated menu.

What’s Happening:

  • After being closed for a multi-month refurbishment that began last summer, Mel’s Drive-In has finally reopened to guests at Universal Orlando Resort.
  • Prepare to rock around the clock at this American Graffiti-inspired 50s drive-in featuring golden oldies on the jukebox and shiny vintage cars out front. Dine inside with a classic vinyl booth or outside beneath the glow of neon lights.
  • Inside the Hollywood restaurant, you’ll find crisp new blue-colored booths, new uniforms for team members and even vintage styled Coca-Cola Freestyle Machines.
  • New menu items include the Big Bopper Burger with onion rings, bacon and BBQ sauce, a Crispy Chicken Sandwich topped with avocado ranch, and a Vegan Field Roast Chili Dog
  • Many classic items remain on the menu, including Mel’s Famous Burger, chili cheese dogs, chicken fingers, California cobb salad, pies and milkshakes.
  • Check out the full updated menu at UniversalOrlando.com.

