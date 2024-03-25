Merlin Entertainments Announces Acquisition of Newly Renamed Orlando Eye at ICON Park

Merlin Entertainments has announced the acquisition of the newly renamed Orlando Eye at ICON Park, now owning and operating much of the ICON Park complex, including the adjacent SEA LIFE aquarium and Madame Tussauds.

What’s Happening:

Merlin Entertainments, the global leader in branded entertainment destinations, has announced the acquisition of the Orlando Wheel at ICON Park, the tallest observation wheel on the United States’ East Coast.

Co-located with Merlin’s existing SEA LIFE aquarium and Madame Tussauds sites, the rebranded ‘Orlando Eye’ further strengthens the company’s presence in a top US tourist gateway hub, and its portfolio of iconic observation attractions including the London Eye.

The news came as Merlin Entertainments announced record revenues in 2023, driven by strong performance in key markets, international tourism, and continued consumer demand for quality experiences.

The company welcomed 62 million visitors to its 141 attractions across 23 countries, with record guest satisfaction rates, and achieved revenue of £2.1 billion, a respective 13% and 8% increase over 2022.

Orlando frequenters will recognize Merlin as the owner and operator of LEGO branded theme parks, including LEGOLAND Florida, as well as Peppa Pig Theme Park, SEA LIFE Aquarium, and Madame Tussauds in the Central Florida marketplace.

What They’re Saying:

Scott O’Neil, CEO, Merlin Entertainments: Today’s acquisition of the Orlando Wheel in the vitally important tourist hub of Orlando demonstrates this new Gateway strategy in action and serves to replicate our successful London Gateway formula, whereby we have clustered four of our branded attractions alongside the iconic anchor that is The London Eye. Similarly, The Orlando Eye by Merlin Entertainments will become an unmissable stop on visitors’ itineraries, connecting guests to our wider portfolio of premium attractions and resort theme parks in and around Orlando, including the SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando, and LEGOLAND Florida Resort and Peppa Pig Theme Park. 2023 will be remembered as a strong year for Merlin, marked by growth in demand for the joyful experiences we deliver to millions of guests annually. We set the company on a path for transformation that will strengthen our position as the global leader in branded entertainment destinations, and one that responds to increased consumer appetite for digitally immersive and premium experiences at world-famous attractions.”