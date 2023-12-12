Minecraft to Take Players to the Iconic Worlds of Universal Studios for Their New Year’s Celebration

Minecraft will be celebrating the new year by taking players to Universal Studios Hollywood! Players will not only get to experience the park’s world-famous Studio Tour, but also stop at the Isle of Berk with ferocious dragons, Gru’s Lab featuring his mischievous Minions, Jurassic World with dinosaurs on the loose, and many more iconic locations inspired by Universal Pictures franchises.
- Starting December 18 and rolling through January 8, players can experience the iconic worlds of Universal Studios.
- Players will be able to pick up free Character Creator Items, a four-day live in-game event, and up to 75% off Minecraft Marketplace content.
- Each Monday a different DLC based on a franchise from Universal Pictures will be 33% off for exactly one week before the next one takes over.
- December 18-24: Kick things off with Hiccup and Toothless and go dragon racing in the How to Train Your Dragon DLC, inspired by the DreamWorks Animation franchise.
- December 25-31: Rise to your true calling: becoming a supervillain in the Minions DLC, inspired by the characters from Illumination’s franchise.
- January 1-8: Switch to running (hopefully not away from) your own dinosaur park in the Jurassic World DLC, inspired by the films from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.
- Starting December 19, and in-game Universal Studios Event will begin in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.
- This is your ticket to sneak behind the scenes of some of your favorite movies and TV shows on the world-famous Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood, without getting into trouble.
- The event is set to include Shrek and Donkey, Jaws and many more.
- Players will be able to hop on the blocky Studio Tour, inspired by Universal Studios Hollywood’s signature attraction with thousands of other players between 10am PST December 19 until 4 pm PST December 22 in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.
- Additionally, players will be able to claim a new Character Creator item in the Dressing Room for free every day.
- And these special items will match the universal adventure – with things like a Jurassic World uniform, a viking helmet and Minion goggles.
- And finally, there are 150+ maps, mini-games, skin packs, and texture packs on sale for up to 75% off at Minecraft Marketplace until January 8, for players to keep the fun running far into 2024.