Minecraft to Take Players to the Iconic Worlds of Universal Studios for Their New Year’s Celebration

Minecraft will be celebrating the new year by taking players to Universal Studios Hollywood! Players will not only get to experience the park’s world-famous Studio Tour, but also stop at the Isle of Berk with ferocious dragons, Gru’s Lab featuring his mischievous Minions, Jurassic World with dinosaurs on the loose, and many more iconic locations inspired by Universal Pictures franchises.

Starting December 18 and rolling through January 8, players can experience the iconic worlds of Universal Studios.

Players will be able to pick up free Character Creator Items, a four-day live in-game event, and up to 75% off Minecraft Marketplace content.

Each Monday a different DLC based on a franchise from Universal Pictures will be 33% off for exactly one week before the next one takes over. December 18-24: Kick things off with Hiccup and Toothless and go dragon racing in the How to Train Your Dragon DLC December 25-31: Rise to your true calling: becoming a supervillain in the Minions DLC January 1-8: Switch to running (hopefully not away from) your own dinosaur park in the Jurassic World DLC



Starting December 19, and in-game Universal Studios Event will begin in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

This is your ticket to sneak behind the scenes of some of your favorite movies and TV shows on the world-famous Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood, without getting into trouble.

The event is set to include Shrek and Donkey, Jaws and many more.

Players will be able to hop on the blocky Studio Tour, inspired by Universal Studios Hollywood’s signature attraction with thousands of other players between 10am PST December 19 until 4 pm PST December 22 in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

2024 is just around the block and we’re celebrating big with the Universal New Year’s Celebration!



