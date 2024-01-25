NASA’s Day of Remembrance Will Be Live Streamed This Morning at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Today at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, they will host NASA’s Day of Remembrance at 10 AM ET. If you're not able to attend, they will also be live streaming the ceremony.

What’s Happening:

NASA, in partnership with the Astronauts Memorial Foundation and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, will host NASA’s Day of Remembrance on Thursday, January 25.

The ceremony will take place at the Space Mirror Memorial at the visitor complex and will honor all astronauts who have sacrificed their lives while furthering the cause of space exploration and discovery.

The commemoration will include a wreath laying ceremony and attendees will be given flowers to pay respects to our fallen heroes.

The ceremony is included with admission.

Not Able to Attend in Person?

The ceremony will be streamed live on Kennedy Space Center’s Facebook YouTube X

Planning a Trip?:

