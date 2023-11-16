National Geographic Expeditions Will Offer New Ways to Explore the World by Private Jet in 2025

National Geographic Expeditions has new private jet itineraries in 2025, which will offer travelers the chance to explore the world in new ways.

National Geographic Expeditions has announced new Private Jet itineraries offering travelers the chance to explore the world in new ways in 2025.

Oceans and Islands of the World by Private Jet, departing April 21-May 15, 2025

On this 25-day itinerary, guests will embark on an extraordinary adventure exploring the oceans and islands of French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia and more.

Discover stunning coral reefs off the coast of island nations around the world—from the Pacific Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea.

Swim in shimmering lagoons, sail along sparkling bays on catamaran cruises and snorkel in crystalline waters that feature blacktip reef sharks, 500-pound clams and non-stinging jellies.

Hike to peaceful mountain temples in Bali, capture images of amazing WWII shipwrecks in Palau and learn about the Aboriginal uses of plants at the Adelaide Botanic Gardens.

Uncover innovative conservation efforts in the Seychelles and dive deeper into the histories of ancient indigenous cultures—like the Māori, the Sinhalese and the Omani—on museum excursions, tours of ancient ruins and more.

Australia & New Zealand by Private Jet, departing May 1-20, 2025

On this 20-day itinerary, guests will experience stunning terrains from New Zealand’s Southern Alps to Tasmania, sacred sites from the bubbling landscape of Rotorua to Uluru and great cities from Queenstown to Sydney.

