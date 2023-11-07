New Benefits for SeaWorld Orlando 2024 Annual Pass Members

If you have been thinking about getting a SeaWorld Orlando annual pass, this could be the perfect time. With 2024 Annual Pass Members, there are more benefits than ever before.

What’s Happening:

With new offerings just introduced, SeaWorld Orlando now has the best benefits ever for 2024 Annual Pass Members with all new additions to the program that include a dedicated entrance, concierge-like service with direct phone line and email address (Platinum tier), more monthly rewards than ever before including free gifts and park experiences, bigger and better discounts and exclusive experiences and zoo opportunities including animal feedings.

For as low as $14.50/month + tax with a zero-down payment, a SeaWorld Orlando annual pass

Platinum pass holders will have exclusive benefits such as a dedicated park entrance gate to avoid long lines, concierge-like services, and an exclusive email portal for streamlined communication.

All New Exclusive Experiences- pass member exclusive events, animal encounters, and more.

Additional monthly discounts on food, drinks, and merchandise.

Guests can choose from a Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum Annual Pass – the more you move up, the more value and bigger the benefits the pass member will receive.

The new benefits are on top of unlimited year-round admission, free parking, free guest tickets, extra discounts and all-new exclusive events, monthly animal feedings, SeaPass Coupons – currency for in-park spending – and more.

New Benefits Join the Already Amazing Lineup of Monthly Rewards and Seasonal Events:

Pass Members get to be among the first to ride the highly anticipated new family launch coaster “Penguin Trek”, coming Spring 2024 with SeaWorld Orlando’s Passport to Chills program.

With a modest height requirement of 42″, the whole family can experience the adventure through the breathtaking vastness of Antarctica on Penguin Trek.

Pass Members can print a visitation voucher at the self-service kiosk then redeem the three visitation vouchers at the Pass Member lounge for the one-time free Penguin Trek Quick Queue.

This front-of-the-line access will be valid for a one-time redemption from the roller coaster opening date to December 31, 2024.

SeaWorld Orlando shows appreciation to its annual Pass Members year-round with the best monthly rewards.

Membership includes unlimited admission, access to vibrant seasonal events, and exclusive Pass Member benefits like FREE guest tickets, FREE parking and special savings on merchandise, and food and beverage.

Plus, Pass Members receive special monthly rewards throughout the year such as exclusive Pass Member merchandise, behind-the-scenes animal experiences, festival-exclusive food & beverage deals, and discounts on admission to SeaWorld’s separately ticketed Howl-O-Scream event.

A SeaWorld Orlando annual pass provides access to the theme park’s year-round assortment of vibrant seasonal events.

From the never-ending party during Mardi Gras to the expansive selection of culinary delights at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, or holiday cheer of the park’s award-winning Christmas Celebration.

Guests who purchase an Annual Pass by November 9 will also get 3 free samples from SeaWorld Christmas Celebration food and beverage booths, running from November 10 – January 2.

What They’re Saying: