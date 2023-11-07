New Benefits for SeaWorld San Diego 2024 Annual Pass Members

If you have been thinking about getting a SeaWorld San Diego annual pass, this could be the perfect time. With 2024 Annual Pass Members, there are more benefits than ever before.

What’s Happening:

With new offerings just introduced, SeaWorld San Diego now has the best benefits ever for 2024 Annual Pass Members with all new additions to the program that include more in-park discounts, a new dedicated entrance, monthly rewards, exclusive experiences and more.

With passes starting at just $10/month, guests can enjoy up to $2,365 worth of benefits with these new additions:

Platinum pass holders have new perks such as a dedicated park entrance gate to avoid long lines, concierge-like services and an exclusive email portal for streamlined communication.

All new exclusive experiences including pass member exclusive events, animal encounters, and more.

Additional monthly discounts on food, drinks, and merchandise.

Guests can choose from a Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum Annual Pass – the more you move up, the more value and bigger the benefits the pass member will receive.

The new benefits are on top of unlimited year-round admission, free parking, free guest tickets, extra discounts and all-new exclusive events, monthly animal feedings, SeaPass Coupons – currency for in-park spending – and more.

New Benefits Join the Already Amazing Lineup of Monthly Rewards and Seasonal Events:

Events throughout the year will include behind-the-scenes opportunities, meet-and-greets with animals, event previews, plus food previews and tastings.

Pass Members are first for everything, first to ride any new attraction, first to view new animal exhibits, and first to know about major park announcements.

In 2024, Pass Members will be the first to view SeaWorld’s newest exhibit in 2024, Jewels of the Sea, A Jellyfish Experience, the newest immersive and interactive aquarium to open in the park.

With an amazing event and entertainment calendar lineup for 2024, Pass Members are going to have a full calendar with fun, entertainment, and freebies!

Depending on the event, Pass Members can redeem exclusive swag aligning with the event such as Mardi Gras necklaces or souvenir cups for Summer Splashtacular.

All special events like Seven Seas Food Festival Halloween Spooktacular Christmas Celebration

To experience everything SeaWorld has to offer with loved ones, Pass Members get the benefit of bringing their friends and family to visit at no-cost throughout the year as SeaWorld offers a limited amount of Friend for Free tickets.

Pass members receive exclusive freebies, rewards and discounts throughout the entire year including discounts on animal experiences, quick queue, food, drinks, and merchandise every day of the year.

Even better than a discount is a SeaCoupon, valid for a monetary amount and given at select times throughout the year, Pass Members receive SeaCoupons valid for one-time use on select in-park purchases starting at $5.

Platinum Pass Members will receive double their discounts on food and beverages each month, plus additional merchandise discounts at a different SeaWorld retail store each month.

Annual Passes start at just $10/a month and can be paid on a monthly basis or a one-time annual fee. For more information on SeaWorld and to purchase Annual Passes visit SeaWorldSanDiego.com

What They’re Saying: