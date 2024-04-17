Enjoy New Mocktails at 3 Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando Resort

Three Loews properties at Universal Orlando Resort are debuting the new Free Spirited by Loews beverage program. As one of the pioneering hotel brands to embrace the growing trend of mindful consumption, Free Spirited by Loews creates elevated and bespoke bar programming for those who choose to imbibe less or not at all.

As part of Loews’ commitment to “welcoming you like family,” its hotels continue to create judgment-free environments designed to accommodate guests of all ages, abilities, and lifestyles.

This program showcases the company’s mixology talent, who craft impressive libations focused on unique flavor combinations.

Beyond the bar, Free Spirited by Loews will seamlessly integrate into catering and event planning, offering a curated selection of non-alcoholic beverages that are as thoughtful and intricate as their alcoholic counterparts.

Reflecting popular flavors and the creativity of the mixologists, guests can expect uniquely delicious options.

Loews Royal Pacific Resort features the Royal Orchid (pictured above) made with pineapple juice, housemade blueberry rosemary syrup, orgeat, lemon juice and sparkling yuzu. Available at Orchid Court Lounge & Sushi Bar.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort features the Sapphire Margarita made with Lyre's orange sec spirit, white cane spirit, orgeat, lime juice, blue agave, freshly-squeezed lime and salt. Available at Amatista Cookhouse.

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel features the Arancia No-ssa made with Lyre’s non-alcoholic agave, Italian orange, blood orange and lime juice. Available at The Thirsty Fish.

What they're saying:

Mark Weiss Senior Vice President Food and Beverage at Loews Hotels & Co: "At Loews Hotels, we recognize that our guests have varying preferences when it comes to beverage choices, and we are dedicated to providing an inclusive and elevated experience for all. Free Spirited by Loews underscores our commitment to innovation and guest-centricity, and we are looking forward to showcasing our properties’ mixology teams and their expertise."