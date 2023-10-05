Universal Destinations & Experiences to Introduce New Co-Branded Credit Card with Visa and FNBO

Universal Destinations & Experiences announced new Financial Services partnerships with Visa as its official way to pay and FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha) as its new co-brand card program issuer for Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

Core to these partnerships is a new co-branded credit card product, the Universal Rewards Plus Visa Signature Card. Visa will be the exclusive network behind the co-brand credit card program.

The program will offer card designs featuring some of Universal’s most beloved characters and provide consumers with exclusive perks and benefits, including the ability to earn rewards for Universal products, experiences and travel.

The card will be available in early 2024.

Select Visa cardholders will enjoy special food and beverage, merchandise, and other experiential benefits, including a VIP Lounge at the Universal theme parks.

Additional detail about the Universal Rewards Plus Visa Signature Card, including exclusive experiences, will be revealed in the months ahead.

What They’re Saying:

Alice Norsworthy, President of Global Marketing for Universal Destinations & Experiences: “By forming this partnership with Visa, we can offer unique theme park benefits to cardholders and further enhance our guest experience. Even more exciting is the launch of the Universal Rewards Plus Visa Signature Card with FNBO. This will put the thrills of Universal in the hands of our fans and provide a new way to earn rewards and get exclusive benefits.”

Kirk Stuart, Senior Vice President, Head of North America Merchant, Acquiring & Enablement: "Visa is proud to call Universal Destinations & Experiences a strategic partner. As the official way to pay at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood theme parks, we are thrilled to bring unique value to customers with a new co-brand program as well as exciting consumer credit platform benefits."

Jerry O'Flanagan, Executive Vice President at FNBO: "We are excited to partner with an elite organization like Universal Destinations & Experiences. Universal is an expert at entertainment, and when paired with our consumer financial expertise, our shared customers are going to experience an unmatched value. We're honored to be working with Universal and our long-time partner, Visa, to bring this offering to the marketplace."