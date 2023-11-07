One Day Theme Park Ticket Prices Increase at Universal Orlando Resort

According to the Orlando Sentinel, if you're visiting one of Universal Orlando Resorts theme parks, plan on paying a little bit more as the one-day admission ticket price has increased.

What’s Happening:

The price of the one-day admission ticket to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure has increased.

The ticket cost of going to one of those parks for the day without hopping to the other one ranges between $119 and $179, depending on the date. Previously, it was between $109 and $159.

One-day tickets, which will allow you to go to both parks on the same day, are now between $174 and $234 depending on the date, which is an increase from the previous $164-$214 range.

If you're planning on going to Universal’s Volcano Bay water park, that will cost you between $70 and $80.

Florida Residents:

Currently, there's also a special Florida resident ticket where visitors can buy a two-park, one-day ticket and get a second day free with advance purchases.

Those tickets do not have to be used for consecutive days but must be used by March 6.

Block-out dates from December 21 through January 4 apply.

What They're Saying:

“Our pricing reflects the incredible, world-class entertainment experiences we continue to offer our guests, and with our date-based variable pricing model, guests have more flexibility when planning a visit to our destination and can choose the best time to visit that suits their needs,” reads an official Universal Orlando statement regarding the changes.