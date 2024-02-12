“Disney Dogs” Celebrate Paws in the Park to Benefit Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

This past weekend, Disney Cast Members came out in packs for one of our most popular volunteer events: Paws in the Park!

For 30 years, Florida's largest pet festival, Paws in the Park, has taken place in beautiful Downtown Orlando at Lake Eola Park. The event helps support Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, the region’s oldest and largest animal welfare agency. This full day happening (which is free to attend) has so many fun activities for not only the four legged friends but also the two including a costume contest, a fun zone, and the all important Adoption Zone.

Disney’s fundraising team – known as the “Disney Dogs” – has taken home the top fundraising spot at Paws in the Park for 15 of the last 17 years. Every dollar donated has helped the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando find homes for thousands of homeless animals in Florida, offer low-cost veterinary care, and manage animal intake at its shelters. Below you can see some of the highlights of the day including Carol Williams and Moses, one of the attending cast members. This event holds a special place in her heart because she adopted her dog at the event five years ago.

Disney VoluntEARS are passionate and involved citizens in their local communities and around the world, contributing their time and talents to causes great and small. Since 1983 Cast Members have given over 13 million hours with that number growing each and every day.

Place your PAW HERE for more information and how to support the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando