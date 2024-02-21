Photos / Video: Take a Hard Hat Construction Tour of the New Penguin Trek Coaster Coming to SeaWorld Orlando

We had the opportunity today to get an up-close look at construction on SeaWorld Orlando’s newest roller coaster, Penguin Trek, which is set to open this spring. Let’s don our hard hat and take a deep dive into the new family roller coaster experience.

Construction is currently taking place on the exterior of the Antarctic section of the park, where the new coaster will be located. In fact, Penguin Trek will serve as a replacement for the former Empire of the Penguin dark ride, which closed back in 2020. The ride will culminate in a grand viewing of the penguin habitat, unchanged from the Empire of Penguin days.

Below, enjoy some video footage from within and around Penguin Trek, as well as some insight from Clint Brinker (Vice President, Design & Engineering) and Conner Carr (Corporate Manager, Rides & Engineering at United Parks and Entertainment).

Blueprints for the attraction were on display, giving us a good look at the layout of the track.

We also got a look at some previously unreleased concept art, showcasing some of the thematic details that will enhance the experience.

We then headed towards the coaster section, where we got to stand underneath the bright white track.

Outside the main entrance to the attraction, the arctic rockwork is being refurbished.

Finally, let’s head inside the attraction building for a look at the still highly under-construction experience.

More About Penguin Trek:

Designed as THE ultimate family launch coaster experience, Penguin Trek features a unique snowmobile styled ride car where once aboard, riders will embark on an exhilarating journey through the breathtaking vastness of Antarctica as they join a penguin research mission unlike any other.

Featuring two exhilarating launches and a maze of twists and turns, this unforgettable coaster moves at speeds of up to 43 mph across a 3,020-foot track that traverses both indoors and outside.

Yet, what sets this experience apart as truly extraordinary is its unparalleled finale: as the coaster comes to a halt, guests find themselves not in a simulated penguin colony, but in the very heart of SeaWorld Orlando’s own penguin habitat.

An experience for the whole family, the ride accommodates rider heights from 42-inches to 77-inches.

2024 Annual Pass members can be the first to ride before the public and passes are on sale now.

Penguin Trek will open Spring 2024 at SeaWorld Orlando.