Rides and Attractions Revealed for Peppa Pig Theme Park Coming to Texas

New rides and attractions have been revealed for the brand-new Peppa Pig Theme Park coming to Texas.

What’s Happening:

Five rides, seven themed playscapes, a water play area and even more oinktastic experiences have been revealed for the Peppa Pig Theme Park in North Texas, now under construction.

Following the successful launch of the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida in 2022, North Richland Hills will host the second standalone theme park in the United States based on the beloved Hasbro preschool franchise.

These attractions will create an unforgettable adventure at the new Peppa Pig Theme Park, opening in 2024.

As many preschoolers’ first best friend, Peppa encourages kids to explore the world with confidence, treating every first step as a new adventure, from the everyday to the epic.

Centrally located in the heart of North Texas, the park will be just a few miles away from the beloved Peppa Pig World of Play, an indoor attraction which features free roaming play spaces perfectly suited for preschoolers.

Designed to be the ultimate experience for little ones, the new theme park combines interactive rides and themed playgrounds with character shows and an indoor cinema for climate-controlled entertainment.

Every corner of the charming new park is crafted with preschoolers in mind, from their first roller coaster rides and fairground games with the whole family, to a pedal path adventure built just for kids, and a colorful splash pad that celebrates “muddy puddles” jumping fun!

Through every experience, families will snort, giggle and create their first theme park memories together with Peppa and her friends.

Rides:

Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster – Take a ride with Daddy Pig in his iconic red car and go on an unexpected adventure when Mr. Bull's “digging up the road” sends you on a curvy exploration of Daddy Pig's new shortcut. This family-friendly thrill ride is the perfect first roller coaster for brave little visitors.

Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride – Hold on tight as you soar into the sky and enjoy amazing views of PEPPA PIG Theme Park on this family-friendly aerial carousel ride.

Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride – Anchors away! Sail with Grandad Dog on this family boat ride to find his hidden treasure.

Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure – Take a ride on a friendly dinosaur and discover prehistoric surprises around every corner of Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Park. Parents can ride along with their little explorers on this epic dino quest.

Mr. Bull's High Striker – Once the hammer hits the bell on Mr. Bull's High Striker, your family will bounce up to the sky. Hold on tight and be prepared for a surprise because, after all, what goes up, must come down!

Play Spaces and Additional Attractions:

Splash, climb and crawl! The fun keeps coming with water play, games and just-my-size playscapes.

Muddy Puddles Splash Pad – Have an oinktastic time with Peppa and George doing their favorite thing: jumping up and down in "muddy puddles.” This lively play area has spouting fountains, slides and other watery surprises to keep the play experiences super fun, splashy and cool on hot days.

Peppa's Pedal Bike Tour and George's Tricycle Trail – Little ones will pedal their way through a camping adventure in the woods, through the icy mountains to see the sights and sounds of the great outdoors. Smaller cyclists can enjoy George’s shorter pedal path adventure on tricycles built just for them.

Fun Fair – Meet Peppa and her friends for a fairground adventure full of free games and rides, including Miss Rabbit’s hot air balloon and Mr. Bull’s High Striker ride which take you up into the sky for a bird’s eye view of the theme park.

George's Fort – Make your way through a maze in Granny Pig’s Garden and discover George's Fort, just waiting to be explored.