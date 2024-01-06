Bright Blue Coaster Track for Phoenix Rising Arrives at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently shared a look at roller coaster track being delivered for their brand-new family coaster, Phoenix Rising.

What’s Happening:

Expect a blaze of excitement in Tampa Bay this coming Spring, as Busch Gardens brings to life a legend with its newest roller coaster Phoenix Rising – the park’s tenth coaster, and the largest family-friendly addition to the Pantopia area of the park.

This exhilarating new experience will have family members soaring above the Serengeti Plain before going on an exploratory journey over the Pantopia region, with its vibrant colors, thrilling attractions, and more. Riders will feel the rush of the wind and thrill of the flight in this suspended roller coaster that enables ride cars and riders to swing side to side as the train races along the track high above the Serengeti Plain.

Phoenix Rising will be the first coaster at the park to feature on-board audio, enhancing the ride experience with a one-of-a-kind soundtrack, integrated into an exhilarating array of twists, turns and surprises for families riding together.

Manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, Phoenix Rising is a family-friendly suspended roller coaster, traveling at speeds up to 44 miles per hour throughout the 1,831-foot journey. With a minimum height requirement of 42 inches, Phoenix Rising will be the perfect attraction for thrill-seeking families to embark on and have fun together.

The best way to experience Busch Gardens is with a 2024 Annual Pass and passholders will be the first to ride the family-friendly coaster Phoenix Rising before it opens to the public in spring 2024.