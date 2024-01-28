Photos and Video: Busch Gardens Lets the Good Times Roll With Their 2024 Mardi Gras Celebration

The good times are rolling at Busch Gardens Tampa with their Mardi Gras celebration. Guests can enjoy special food and beverage offerings, an energetic parade, live music and of course, beads! We were lucky enough to be invited out to enjoy the festivities.

Mardi Gras fun kicks off at noon each day for the duration of the event, with event booths opening up then to serve up special food and drink offerings. We tried five new items featured at this year’s event, starting with the Louisiana Hot Shrimp, the Blackened Chicken Slider and the Cajun BBQ Short Rib.

And for dessert, we tried the new Crepe Suzette and the Chicory & Chocolate Crepe.

There are also plenty of returning favorites available at this year’s event, including Crawfish Etouffee, the Andouille Sausage Po’ Boy and of course, Beignets! Special cocktails like a classic Hurricane and a wide variety of beers are also available.

And if you want to try a variety of these food and drink offerings, guests can pick up a sampler lanyard. Options include a five-item lanyard for $45 and a 10-item lanyard for $60. Annual Passholders can also get a special 12-item lanyard for $60.

As for the festivities, guests can enjoy an energetic parade, complete with colorful Mardi Gras beads, several times each day. The parade culminates with live music from the Mardi Gras Brass Band.

Check out all of the fun in the video below:

Busch Gardens Tampa’s Mardi Gras is a fun way to spend a day at the park and enjoy some extra festivities. Mardi Gras is running now through March 3.