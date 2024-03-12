Photos and Video: Tassie’s Underwater Twist to Provide Immersive Slide Experience at Aquatica Orlando

With just a few days left until the new attraction opens to the public, we got a chance to experience Tassie’s Underwater Twist today at Aquatica Orlando.

Tassie’s Underwater Twist is the only waterslide experience of its kind which promises to transport guests all the way to Australia’s Shark Bay, where they will glide through a vibrant digital underwater world set in luscious seagrass meadows and brimming with marine life.

Guests will encounter incredible species such as manta rays, humpback whales, colorful schools of fish, a variety of plant life, sea turtles and even the occasional shark, all of which call the Shark Bay region home. All while twisting, turning, and swirling through a unique super-bowl element.

Set to an inspiring orchestral score, the 129-foot-long attraction is sure to evoke a sense of wonder and adventure in every rider. Manufactured by WhiteWater West Industries, Tassie’s Underwater Twist will also feature a synchronized video display, allowing guests to become part of the enchanting underwater world.

Guests will experience the attraction in a two-person innertube, allowing riders to experience the thrill with a friend.

The importance of seagrass meadows will also be highlighted through visual components along the path of the ride, encouraging visitors to learn more about seagrass meadows and the marine life that depends on them.

Check out the ride experience in the video below:

In conjunction with the attraction’s imminent opening, Aquatica Orlando is also introducing some new food offerings.

Available at Mango Market, guests will find the new Chicken Bacon Wrap, Avocado Wrap and Taumata Dog.

Tassie’s Underwater Twist will officially open on Friday, March 15 at Aquatica Orlando.