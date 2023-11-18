Photos and Video: Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s Brings Festive Magic to Universal Studios Florida

The holiday season kicked off tonight at Universal Orlando Resort. One of the best parts of the annual festive fun is Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida and we got to watch the first run of the year tonight.

Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida Guests will gaze in awe as beloved pop culture-inspired stories from Illumination’s Despicable Me and DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek and Madagascar fill the streets of Universal Studios Florida during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.

These beloved stories come to life as larger-than-life balloons, colorful holiday floats and hundreds of jolly performers embark on a picturesque journey that culminates in a stunning finale including a special appearance by Santa Claus and the lighting of the magnificent 80-foot Christmas tree.

Watch Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s in the video below:

The Holidays celebration runs daily from November 17 through December 31 at Universal Orlando Resort and from November 24 through January 1, 2024 at Universal Studios Hollywood.