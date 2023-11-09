Photos: Universal Studios Hollywood Hosts 18th Annual Day of Giving Event

Universal Studios Hollywood hosted its 18th annual “Day of Giving” philanthropic event today, and we were invited out to check out the charitable event.

During the 18th annual “Day of Giving” philanthropic event, hundreds of Universal Studios Hollywood employee volunteers participated in select community outreach activities across Los Angeles. The theme park served as home base for Operation School Bell, hosting approximately 300 homeless children for a day of theme park fun.

An assortment of new clothing and school supplies were given to students, from shoes to uniforms and backpacks to books and toiletries.

“Day of Giving” is an annual Universal Studios Hollywood tradition designed to inspire and connect employees with diverse community organizations, many of which are beneficiaries of the company’s in-house philanthropic organization, Discover A Star Foundation, whose mission is to empower individuals and families to lead more productive and fulfilling lives.

The day-long event also supports other non-profit organizations across Los Angeles, including TreePeople, LA Regional Foodbank, Foster Love and Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration.