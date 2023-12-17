Photos / Video: “Holidays in Space” Blasts Off at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Holidays in Space has returned to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for 2023, and we were invited out to check out some of the festivities. The holiday fun starts before you even enter the complex, as the NASA globe is turned into an ornament for the festive season.

Guests can experience the new Kennedy Entry Experience, an LED spectacular featuring a 3,000-square-foot LED video display that tells the NASA story and as they walk through the front gates, they will be awestruck by the jolly holiday décor.

The main 50-foot tall Christmas tree for the event can be found just outside of Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex.

This year sees the addition of the all-new Rocket Tree Trail (sponsored by L3 Harris Technologies), usually located behind Orbit Cafe. When we visited, there was some inclement weather approaching for the weekend, so the trees were moved into the Gateway building.

More, metallic holiday decor can be found further into the Visitor Complex.

Some Holidays in Space merchandise can be found inside the main gift shop.

The highlight of Holidays in Space has to be Starflake’s Holiday Voyage, a unique projection mapping show on the Gateway building, that takes guests on an interstellar, six-minute journey through the stars, Earth and beyond led by “Starflake,” a shooting star-turned-snowflake. Guests will recognize iconic places throughout their journey – including the Vehicle Assembly Building, the International Space Station, the James Webb Space Telescope and more.

Guests are given these 3-D glasses, which turn strong lights into rockets.

The show comes to an end with a short blast of fireworks!

Watch Starflake’s Holiday Voyage:

And finally, a look at some of the holiday decor and the Rocket Garden all lit up in festive colors.

Holidays in Space runs daily through Friday, December 30th! Please note that the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed on Christmas Day.