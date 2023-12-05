Photos / Video: “Pirates Take Christmas” Seasonal Show Takes Over Pirates Dinner Adventure in Buena Park, California

Last week Laughing Place was invited down to Pirates Dinner Adventure in Buena Park, California to check out the “Pirates Take Christmas” seasonal show and enjoy the Beach Boulevard Club piano bar which is housed within the same building– located near Knott’s Berry Farm (and also not too far from Disneyland Resort) in Orange County.

In the YouTube video embedded below, you can watch the opening musical number from “Pirates Take Christmas,” set on an enormous pirate ship– much like the year-round Pirates Dinner Adventure.

Watch "Pirates Take Christmas" opening number at Pirates Dinner Adventure – Buena Park, California:

But rewinding time a bit, I wanted to share some photos of the exterior of the Pirates Dinner Adventure building, which feature some nice decor and even a fun-looking miniature golf course.

Inside the building, guests will find an attractive gift shop selling all sorts of pirate-related souvenirs and similar trinkets.

The show itself is 90 minutes of fun, with the usual six pirates competing for the cheers of the audience, but “Pirates Take Christmas” brings the experience firmly into the holiday season by introducing Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and an acrobatic elf into the energetic mix.

As if that weren’t enough, there are a number of instances in which the crowd can participate in the show, such as when all the kids are brought aboard the pirate ship to confront the villainous first mate. I also want to take a moment here to compliment Pirates Dinner Adventure on being able to accommodate my food allergy– I can’t eat gluten due to celiac disease, and my very friendly server brought out some tasty alternatives to the usual menu.

Both before and after the Pirates Dinner Adventure show itself, the members of the media in attendance were invited to visit the Beach Boulevard Club piano bar, where we met Santa and Mrs. Claus and then– in the later hours– enjoyed the musical stylings of the location’s talented dueling pianists.

During the show I put in a request for Billy Joel’s “Only the Good Die Young” and the pianists were happy to oblige. All in all, I had a pretty terrific time at both Pirates Dinner Adventure and Beach Boulevard Club, and I’d recommend anyone either residing in or just visiting Southern California to check them out whenever you have the chance.

Watch Beach Boulevard Club dueling pianos play Billy Joel in Buena Park, California:

“Pirates Take Christmas” runs daily from Tuesdays through Sundays at Pirates Dinner Adventure in Buena Park, California. Beach Boulevard Club is open Thursday through Sunday evenings in the same location. Be sure to visit each venue’s respective website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets.