Photos / Videos: LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience Opens at LEGOLAND Florida Resort

Get ready to race into LEGOLAND Florida, as the all-new LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience is now open! We were at the park today to check out the new experience along with the grand opening ceremony.

As soon as guests approach the entrance to the park, they are greeted by advertising for the new attraction.

A clever marked pathway is set-up to help guests find the LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience.

Tour the NEW LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience:

With three unique zones, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race is designed for guests to stretch their minds and creativity as they build a LEGO race car and then test its drivability. From the build zone to the test zone, complete with three unique test tracks, to the third interactive digital zone which allows guests to customize their car and participate in a virtual race for the checkered flag, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race will drive guests’ imagination.

The centerpiece of the experience is a LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS model, which took Master Model Builders 1,850 hours to build. This LEGOLAND “pit crew” involved a designer, six Master Model Builders and three animators to ensure every detail matched that of the real sports car itself. Matching a Ferrari 296 GTS to the finest detail, the LEGO version is 15 feet long by 7 1/2 feet wide by 4 feet tall.

Here’s our reporter’s finished LEGO Ferrari build – time to race!

Representatives from LEGOLAND Florida and performers helped officially open the LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience in a ceremony this morning.

Watch the LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience Grand Opening:

LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience is now open daily at LEGOLAND Florida Resort!