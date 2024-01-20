Photos / Videos: LEGO NINJAGO Weekends Returns to LEGOLAND Florida with New Entertainment, Food and Characters

LEGO NINJAGO Weekends kicked off for the year today at LEGOLAND Florida, and we were lucky enough to be invited out to check out all that’s new this year. During this limited-time event, guests can unlock their true ninja potential through high-energy activities and shows, all-new ninja-worthy treats, and exclusive meet-and-greets with their favorite heroes from the world of LEGO NINJAGO.

Path of the Ninja

The quest to reach true ninja potential starts as soon as guests enter the park with the Path of the Ninja event guide activity. Guests will begin their day by choosing the elemental dragon power they are striving to master as they embark on the Path of the Ninja to enhance their skills.

As guests participate in themed activities and interactive shows throughout the park, they will receive elemental stickers to complete the Path of the Ninja and reach their true ninja potential.

In the video below, LEGOLAND Florida Entertainment Manager Noah Spangler talks about all the fun that awaits guests during LEGO NINJAGO Weekends – including the Path of the Ninja experience.

LEGO NINJAGO Characters

Throughout LEGOLAND Florida, guests can learn from the best by training with familiar heroes from LEGO NINJAGO. Strike a ninja pose for a selfie with Master Wu, Kai, Nya, Zane, P.I.X.A.L, Sora, Arin, and Lloyd in meet-and-greets across the park!

The Dragon’s Drumbeat

A reimagined live drumming show takes place near LEGO NINJAGO The Ride, where you can become one with the rhythmic force of the dragons during The Dragon’s Drumbeat.

Watch the FULL Dragon’s Drumbeat show:

Lloyd’s Elemental Challenge

A large cast assembles for the new show, Lloyd’s Elemental Challenge. Lloyd challenges a new generation of ninjas to put their skills to the test through stunts, special effects, and awesome ninja moves.

Watch the FULL Lloyd’s Elemental Challenge show:

In the video below, LEGOLAND Florida Entertainment Creative Producer Shay Prapun talks about her work on Lloyd's Elemental Challenge.

LEGO NINJAGO Specialty Food

Fuel an awesome day of ninja training with six new, limited-time treats! Enjoy HI-YA-biscus Kombucha Lemonade, Bonsai Birria Ramen, Foe Fighting Apple Fries, Wings of Wisdom, Curr-ate Chop Fries, and Master Wu’s Dojo-Que Sandwich.

LEGO NINJAGO Hotel Room

We also had the chance to check out one of the LEGO NINJAGO themed rooms over at the neighboring LEGOLAND Hotel.

LEGO NINJAGO Weekends take place on January 20-21, 27-28, February 3-4, 10-11, and 17-19, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m at LEGOLAND Florida Resort!