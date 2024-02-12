Photos / Videos: Mardi Gras Lets the Good Times Roll at Universal Orlando with New Floats, Food and Fun

It’s Mardi Gras season at Universal Studios Florida, and we were invited last week to check out the festivities and learn a little more about what’s new this year. Et maintenant, laissez les bons temps rouler!

The highlight of the event each year is the highly popular Mardi Gras Parade, which this year sees the introduction of some all-new floats inspired by the elements – earth, wind, fire, water, sun, and moon. Of course, classic purple, green, and gold colors also line the streets as the beads are thrown to guests.

With the conclusion of the element section of the parade, a smiling sun and moon welcome us to New Orleans for the remainder of the parade.

Watch the 2024 Universal Mardi Gras Parade:

We also got a chance to learn a little more about the creation of the new floats, as well as other new entertainment offerings available this year, from Lora Sauls, Senior Manager of Creative Development and Show Direction for Entertainment Art & Design.

On top of all the exciting entertainment offerings, the menu of new food options throughout the park grows during the festival. We had the opportunity to get a preview from executive chef Jens Dahlmann of all the food and drinks joining in the festivities.

The photos below offer a closer look at some of the worldwide food and beverage options available during this year’s event.

Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval runs daily at Universal Studios Florida through Sunday, April 7th. If you’re wanting to experience Mardi Gras for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to help plan your trip!