Permanent “Power Up Cafe” To Open at Universal Studios Hollywood To Celebrate Anniversary of Super Nintendo World

To help celebrate the one-year anniversary of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, guests will soon be able to enjoy snacks in a new permanent location in the park’s upper lot – Power Up Cafe!

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Super Nintendo World, which opened on February 17, 2023. As part of the festivities, guests will enjoy new ways to level up, including the grand opening of the all-new Power Up Cafe, set to officially open on February 15th.

When the all-new Power Up Cafe opens on New York Street, located on the Upper Lot inside the theme park, this exciting original concept venue will invite guests to power up outside of Super Nintendo World.

This innovative grab and go cafe will serve a scrumptious menu of Super Mario Power Up themed menu items available exclusively at this permanent new cafe. Guests will be able to order either at the venue or via Universal Studios Hollywood’s official mobile app.

Snacks and beverages include:

Snacks:

Super Mushroom Calzone: Mushroom shaped calzone filled with pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

1-Up Mushroom Calzone: Mushroom shaped calzone filled with spinach, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella cheese and basil pesto

Fire Flower Pretzel: Fire Flower shaped pretzel served with chipotle cheese, mustard and white queso dipping sauces

Super Star Popcorn: Butter popcorn topped with edible glitter

Beverages:

Drop in the Power Up sugar shapes to change the color and flavor: Super Mushroom Fizz: Lemon lime soda with strawberry popping pearls and a strawberry Super Mushroom Power Up 1-Up Mushroom Fizz: Lemon lime soda with green apple popping pearls and a lime 1-Up Mushroom Power Up Fire Flower Fizz: Lemon lime soda with orange popping pearls and a mango habanero Fire Flower Power Up Super Star Fizz: Lemon lime soda with lemon popping pearls and a mango pineapple Super Star Power Up



