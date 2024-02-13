President’s Day Sale, Special Fireworks Make it a Great Time to Visit SeaWorld San Diego

Guests can pay for less than a day and play all year with a 2024 Fun Card for just $109.99 during SeaWorld San Diego’s President’s Day Sale.
- Guests will have the chance to enjoy a Special President’s Day Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18, plus live music from the 1st Armored Division Band on Saturday, February 17.
- The fireworks will launch 10 minutes prior to park close.
- Mardi Gras will also be taking place during that weekend with a party vibe full of live music, multiple performers, colorful costumes, and festive decor. Guests can indulge in authentic menu items including beignets, gumbo and jambalaya.
- From special events and shows, to live music and character experiences, combined with thrilling coasters and attractions, plus award-winning, educational animal presentations and exciting activities, there’s truly ‘So Much More to Sea’ at SeaWorld.
- And to celebrate the holiday weekend, SeaWorld San Diego is launching sales on Fun Cards and single-day park tickets.
- Guests can enjoy unlimited visits all year long with a Fun Card: During the President’s Day sale, guests can purchase a Fun Card and receive unlimited visits for only $109.99. A Fun Card is valid throughout the year, with endless visits until the end of 2024.
- Guests can also save on single day park tickets, with Single Day Tickets available for as low as $57.99.