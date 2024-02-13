President’s Day Sale, Special Fireworks Make it a Great Time to Visit SeaWorld San Diego

Guests can pay for less than a day and play all year with a 2024 Fun Card for just $109.99 during SeaWorld San Diego’s President’s Day Sale.

Guests will have the chance to enjoy a Special President’s Day Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18, plus live music from the 1st Armored Division Band on Saturday, February 17.

The fireworks will launch 10 minutes prior to park close.

Mardi Gras will also be taking place during that weekend with a party vibe full of live music, multiple performers, colorful costumes, and festive decor. Guests can indulge in authentic menu items including beignets, gumbo and jambalaya.

From special events and shows, to live music and character experiences, combined with thrilling coasters and attractions, plus award-winning, educational animal presentations and exciting activities, there’s truly ‘So Much More to Sea’ at SeaWorld.

And to celebrate the holiday weekend, SeaWorld San Diego is launching sales on Fun Cards and single-day park tickets.

Guests can enjoy unlimited visits all year long with a Fun Card: During the President’s Day sale, guests can purchase a Fun Card and receive unlimited visits for only $109.99. A Fun Card is valid throughout the year, with endless visits until the end of 2024.

Guests can also save on single day park tickets, with Single Day Tickets available for as low as $57.99.