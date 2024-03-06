Relient K Added to the Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series Lineup at SeaWorld Orlando

The Seven Seas Food Festival Concert series is underway, taking place at SeaWorld Orlando through May 19. There are still many open dates, so more artists will be revealed soon, but Relient K fans will want to mark their calendars for May 4.

What’s Happening:

Relient K will be rocking at SeaWorld Orlando’s Bayside Stadium on May 4 at 7 p.m.

They're one of the latest artists to be added to the Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup.

Relient K is known for popular songs including Be My Escape, Who I Am Hates Who I've Been, Deathbed, Sadie Hawkins Dance, High of 75, I Need You, Must Have Done Something Right, and so many more.

and so many more. There will be live concerts every Saturday and Sunday through May 19.

All concerts are included in the price of admission to SeaWorld Orlando.



About Relient K:

Relient K is an American rock band formed in 1998 in Canton, Ohio, by Matt Thiessen, Matt Hoopes, and Brian Pittman during their third year in high school and time at Malone University.

Planning a Trip?:

