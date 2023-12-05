Reservations Available for Universal Stella Nova and Terra Luna Resorts Opening in 2025

We still have quite a while before Universal’s Epic Universe welcomes its first guests, but reservations are now available for two of the new hotels that will be coming as part of that project. Guests can now book stays at Universal Stella Nova and Terra Luna Resorts, for stays starting in January and February 2025.
- While construction continues on the two new resort hotels, as well as the rest of massive project, we now know that they will be called Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort.
- Stella Nova is set to open on January 21, 2025 while Terra Luna will follow on February 25, 2025.
- Inspired by the infinite vastness of the unknown universe, where galaxies spiral ever outward and unknown worlds revolve around unnamed stars, Universal Stella Nova Resort is your new gateway to Universal Orlando Resort.
- With rates starting at $189 a night, you can book your stay at Universal Stella Nova Resort here.
- Universal has also shared concept art for the resorts, including a look at the rooms, lobby, dining and pool area.
- Inspired by the thrill of exploring the unknown, pushing the limits of discovery and stepping into new landscapes. Terra Luna Resort is much more than your launchpad into amazing adventures at the parks of Universal Orlando; it’s also your landing zone for relaxation and recharging between the fun.
- With rates starting at $210 a night, you can book your stay at Universal Terra Luna Resort here.
- Both resorts will also include exclusive theme park benefits, including Early Park Admission† up to one hour before the theme parks open.
More on Universal’s Epic Universe:
- Epic Universe will feature a new theme park, entertainment center, hotels, shops, and more located at a 750-acre site near Universal Orlando’s current home.
- Mark Woodbury, CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, recently revealed some new details about the park, calling it the “most technologically advanced park” yet for Universal.
- The park itself will be comprised of “four themed lands” that are based on “powerful, trip-driving intellectual property.”
- The only land that has been officially announced thus far is Super Nintendo World, which will have a bigger footprint in Florida than it does in Japan and in Hollywood.
- Other highly rumored lands will be themed around Universal Monsters, Fantastic Beasts and How To Train Your Dragon.
- Epic Universe is currently scheduled to open in 2025.