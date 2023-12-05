Reservations Available for Universal Stella Nova and Terra Luna Resorts Opening in 2025

We still have quite a while before Universal’s Epic Universe welcomes its first guests, but reservations are now available for two of the new hotels that will be coming as part of that project. Guests can now book stays at Universal Stella Nova and Terra Luna Resorts, for stays starting in January and February 2025.

While construction continues on the two new resort hotels, as well as the rest of massive project, we now know that they will be called Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort.

Stella Nova is set to open on January 21, 2025 while Terra Luna will follow on February 25, 2025.

Inspired by the infinite vastness of the unknown universe, where galaxies spiral ever outward and unknown worlds revolve around unnamed stars, Universal Stella Nova Resort is your new gateway to Universal Orlando

With rates starting at $189 a night, you can book your stay at Universal Stella Nova Resort here

Universal has also shared concept art for the resorts, including a look at the rooms, lobby, dining and pool area.

Inspired by the thrill of exploring the unknown, pushing the limits of discovery and stepping into new landscapes. Terra Luna Resort is much more than your launchpad

With rates starting at $210 a night, you can book your stay at Universal Terra Luna Resort here

Both resorts will also include exclusive theme park benefits, including Early Park Admission† up to one hour before the theme parks open.

More on Universal’s Epic Universe: